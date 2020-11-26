Sports News of Thursday, 26 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

2020/21 Ghana Premier League: Week 3 Match Preview- Inter Allies vs Hearts of Oak

Accra Hearts of Oak SC

Inter Allies face a difficult task to record their first win of the season against Accra Hearts of Oak on Sunday, November, 29 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Inter Allies have been slow starters in the Ghana Premier League but they know how to navigate their path through the choppy waters.



Head coach Henrik Lehm must summon every tactic he knows to get his side to winnings way in their third fixture of the campaign.



In their last match, Allies were beaten by a 75th-minute penalty converted by Diwiase Taylor for Karela United in Nzema-Aiyinase.



Their squad haven is not changed much from last season. There are tried and tested players like goalkeeper Richard Seidu, Hashmin Musah, Desmond Abugua, Alex Aso, Richmond Lamptey, and Ivan Kpeglo in their team.



Accra Hearts of Oak played their first match on Tuesday and it ended in a 2-2 draw against AshantiGold at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Coach Edward Odoom felt his side deserved more than the one point.



"I am very disappointed with the result. This was not a draw game, we should have killed this game in the first half, and even in the second half, we created all the chances in the game," he said.



The Phobians have been bolstered by returnees Nuhu Sulley, the centre back, and Patrick Razak who was named Man of the Match in their last game.



Accra Hearts of Oak had their opener against Aduana Stars postponed due to Coronavirus concerns.



Their output against AshGold was encouraging and looked like a team ready to end their 11-year wait for a league title.



Prediction: Inter Allies 0-2 Accra Hearts of Oak.

