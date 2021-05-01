2020/21 Ghana Premier League Week 22 Match Report: Legon Cities 0-1 Asante Kotoko

Sports News of Saturday, 1 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Asante Kotoko did the double over Legon Cities this season with another win on matchday 22 of the Ghana Premier League.



Augustine Okrah's goal in the first half secured the win for the Porcupine Warriors as they moved up to the top of the table.



The Porcupine Warriors dominated the opening minutes with possession and were rewarded with a goal a few minutes later.



Augustine Okrah scored with a flick from a cross from Fabio Gama which deceived the goalkeeper into the net.



The game was stopped in the 20th minute for the Muslim players in both sides to break their fast.



Shamsu Alhassan was replaced right after the break in the 22nd minute by Baba Mahama after picking an injury.



Legon Cities winger Victorien Adebayor was a constant threat to the defense of Kotoko with his trickery and skill but the Porcupine Warriors were up to the task.



Emmanuel Gyamfi missed a big opportunity to increase the lead for Asante Kotoko as his effort went wide in the 35th minute as he failed to put the ball at the back of an empty net.



Jonah Attuquaye tried to put the ball behind Razak Abalorah from 35 yards but his effort went off the crossbar.



Baba Rahman missed a glorious opportunity to level it up for Legon Cities following a brilliant counter-attack which was saved by Razak Abalorah in the 70th minute.



Asamoah Gyan was introduced in the game for Hans Coffie in the 76th minute. His first effort was a free kick which went off the crossbar for a goal kick.



Michael Ampadu was booked for a bad challenge on Fabio Gama as Asante Kotoko went on a counter-break in the 84th minute.



Kotoko held onto the lead to win the game by a lone goal after regulation time.