Sports News of Friday, 20 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

2020/21 Ghana Premier League: Week 2 Preview - Elmina Sharks vs. Liberty Professionals

Elmina Sharks FC

Elmina Sharks FC will be at home this weekend to host Liberty Professionals on matchday two of the Ghana Premier League.



The Botwekumba shared the spoils with regional rivals Ebusua Dwarfs in a 2-2 draw in the season's opening fixture last weekend.



They aim to record their very first victory of the season on Sunday, November, 22 at the Nduom Sports Complex.



Coach Yaw Acheampong missed the services of his top marksman, Benjamin Bernard Boateng against Dwarfs.



Boateng netted 7 goals in 14 appearances for Sharks in the premiership last season before it was truncated.



Regulars such as Daniel Obeng Crentsil, Benjamin Tweneboah, and Alhaji were all missing in the opener.



They are expected to return for this weekend's match against the Scientific Soccer Lads.



Liberty Professionals were held by Bechem United in a 1-1 stalemate on matchday.



The Scientific Soccer Lads make the trip to Elmina in search of their first win of the season.



They suffered a 3-1 defeat in their last visit to the fishing town which was in the truncated league last season.



Mubarak Alhassan who scored the consolation goal last time won't be available this time as he has been transferred to Spanish side Granada CF.



Meanwhile, coach David Ocloo will be counting on new recruit Emmanuel Paga and skipper George William Ansong to get him a victory.



Paga scored 9 goals in 11 games for Vision FC in the second-tier last season.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.