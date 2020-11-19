Sports News of Thursday, 19 November 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

2020/21 Ghana Premier League: Week 2 Match Preview - Great Olympics vs Legon Cities

Legon Cities will face Accra Great Olympics on matchday two

The two teams will be searching for their first win of the campaign after picking a point each in their respective matches on matchday one of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.



Accra Great Olympics held Medeama to a 1-1 draw at the Akoon Park in Tarkwa in their opening fixture last Sunday.



Legon Cities also shared the spoil with Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Sports Stadium in their first game of the season. The game ended 1-1.



Super signing, Asamoah Gyan, did not feature in the game for The Royals.



Ahead of the regional derby on Friday, November, 20 at the Accra Sports Stadium, the two teams will battle it out for the first win of the season and also the bragging rights.



In their previous meeting in the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season which was truncated, Legon Cities and Accra Great Olympics shared the spoil at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Legon Cities, unlike last season, have strengthened their squad with some experienced players and quality signings which was evident in their opening game against Berekum Chelsea.



The return of captain and Black Stars goalkeeper Fatau Dauda and the arrival of Asamoah Gyan boosts the confidence of the team ahead of this fixture.



Great Olympics looked like an improved side under coach Annor Walker after picking that shocking result against Medeama on matchday one.



The ‘dade boys’ defied all odds to secure a point against the Mauve and Yellow.



Coach Annor Walker in an interview with the media stated that he will be relying on the experience and quality of Gladson Awako as he targets a top-five finish this season.



Probable Starting line up:



Legon Cities: Fatau Dauda, Michael Ampadu Vincent, Adu Gyamfi Joseph, Adjei Francis, Addo Nuer, Foster Ali Braimah, Elvis Opoku, Jonah Attuquaye, Baba Maham, Mohammed Yakubu, and Raphael Ocloo.



Accra Great Olympics: Benjamin Asare, Philip Sackey, Abbey Ashie, Mathew Dunga, Razak Kassim, Jamal Deen Haruna, Maxwell Abbey Quaye, Michel Otou, Manaf Mudasiru, Gladson Awako, and Arnold Abbey Mensa.



Prediction: Great Olympics 2-2 Legon Cities.

