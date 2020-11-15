Soccer News of Sunday, 15 November 2020

2020/21 Ghana Premier League: Week 1 Match Report — Medeama SC 1-1 Great Olympics

A goal in each half ensured the two teams shared the spoils at the Akoon Park

Medeama SC endured a shaky start to their 2020-21 season with a 1-1 draw at home to Great Olympics on Sunday.



Defender Ali Ouattara opened the scoring for the Mauve and Yellow with a powerful header in the first half.



But the visitors pulled parity after Michael Yeboah headed in the equalizer.



The home side will feel downhearted after spurring several goal-scoring opportunities.



Stand-in coach Hamza Obeng kept faith with the troops that have excelled for the team in the past two seasons.



Justice Blay bossed the midfield alongside Eric Kwakwa and Michael Yeboah.



But Olympics captain Gladson Awako impressed heavily with sleek passing, causing so much trouble for the home side.



Medeama controlled the tempo of the game but struggled to cement their possession after the visitors took charge.



Great Olympics displayed fantastic football artistry at the Akoon Park to earn a well-deserved point.



It's a massive result for the Wonder club who were largely seen as the underdogs.



And they achieved that feat with a superb display against the two-time FA Cup holders.



The result left Medeama SC in 7th place while Olympics sits 3rd after Matchday One.

