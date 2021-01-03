Sports News of Sunday, 3 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

2020/21 Ghana Premier League: WAFA beat Medeama 5-4

WAFA SC

Ghana youth striker, Daniel Lomotey became the first player to score four goals in the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League as WAFA edged Medeama 5-4 in Sogakope on Sunday, January 3, 2021.



The Academy Boys were four-nil up in the first 45 minutes of the game.



Agbloe met a cross from left-back John Tedeku and backheeled the ball into the net for the opening goal in the sixth minute.



After half hour, striker Godwin Agbevor sublimely put the ball past goalkeeper Eric Antwi with a tap-in effort from close range.



Seven minutes later Agbloe scored his second goal of the afternoon and made it three-nil.



WAFA was forced to make a forced substitution after midfielder Lawrence Agyekum got stretchered off and was replaced by Forson Amankwah.



Just before the half time whistle, Agbevor whipped in a cross from the right and Agbloe turned it in again for the fourth goal.



It was a hat-trick on the afternoon for the former Ghana youth international.



After the break, Medeama stepped up and was immediately awarded a penalty which was converted by striker Abass Mohammed.



Two minutes into the second half, the Mauve and Yellows won a free-kick close to the box and midfielder Rashid Nortey fired past goalkeeper Ferdinand Sabi Acquah.



Then Nortey struck from range to beat goalkeeper Acquah again to make it 4-3 now in a surprise comeback.



six minutes from time, WAFA managed to score another through Agloe to make it 5-3 and when everybody thought it was game over, Justice Blay pulled the trigger with a thunderbolt.





