Soccer News of Monday, 15 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

2020/21 Ghana Premier League: Karela striker Diawisie Taylor is first player to hit double figures

Karela striker Diawisie Taylor

Karela United FC striker Diawisie Taylor is the first player to reach double figures in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season ahead of his competitors.



The prolific attacker picked up from where he stopped the previous weekend as he found the back of the net in Karela's win on Sunday.



The Pride and Passion lads redeemed themselves from last week's home defeat to Asante Kotoko by beating Ebusua Dwarfs 2-1 at the Cape Coast Stadium.



Taylor netted Karela's second goal in the 45th minute with a fine finish to take his tally to ten this campaign.



The 23-year-old has netted 10 goals in 14 games and has provided 3 assists in the process.



Aside his goals coring and assists achievements, Taylor has also bagged three man of the match awards.



The goal poacher is included in the Black Stars squad list for next month's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifications double header against South Africa and Sao Tomé and Principe.