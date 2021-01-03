Sports News of Sunday, 3 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

2020/21 Ghana Premier League: Inter Allies 1-0 Eleven Wonders

Inter Allies FC

Inter Allies began life under new coach Danijel Mujkanovic with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Eleven Wonders at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, January 3, 2021.



It also happens to be their second win of the campaign and on the other side, a first away defeat for the visitors.



Wonders tried to cause an early stir from a free-kick just outside the box in the 10th minute.



A well-taken kick by Salifu Ibrahim was headed away by Inter Allies defender Issah Ali.



Allies missed an early chance to score when Paul Abanga sent in a long cross to Michael Kporvi but the striker failed to connect the ball into the net.



Midfield talisman Richmond Lamptey picked Alex Aso in the box but his shot goes inches wide.



Two minutes later, Alex Aso delivered a cross and Kporvi connected but the goalkeeper saved it.



Before the interval, Mohammed Zakari tried to up for Lamptey who fired off target.



In the 56th minute, Allies finally found the back of the next thanks to Alex Aso who directed in a free kick by Fard Ibrahim.

