2020/21 Ghana Premier League: Great Olympics captain Gladson Awako picks up MOTM award

Great Olympics captained Gladson Awako was named Man of the Match in their 1-1 with Ebusua Dwarfs on Thursday afternoon.



The midfield gem played an instrumental role as the Wonder Club moved to the summit of the Ghana Premier League.



Great Olympics shot into the lead in the 12th minute thanks to a Charles Danso Otu goal.



But two minutes later, Dwarfs were level through Obed Bentum.



Awako has now won three Man of the Match awards in the season so far.

