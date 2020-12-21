Sports News of Monday, 21 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

2020/21 Ghana Premier League: Eleven Wonders star Salifu Ibrahim wins 4th MVP of the season

Salifu Ibrahim, Eleven Wonders FC midfielder

Eleven Wonders FC midfielder Salifu Ibrahim emerged man of the match as his side drew with AshantiGold SC in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.



Ibrahim put up another outstanding display as Wonders were held to a 1-1 stalemate at the Ohene Ameyaw park.



The highly-rated midfielder put Wonders ahead in the 10th minute before substitute Samed Ibrahim drew the visitors level in the 90th minute of the match.



This is the fourth time Ibrahim has won the man of the match award in the Ghanaian top-flight this season after six appearances.



He won it against Asante Kotoko, Ebusua Dwarfs and Aduana Stars.

