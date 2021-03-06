Sports News of Saturday, 6 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

2020/21 Ghana Premier League: Dreams FC v Great Olympics

Dreams will play host Great Olympics

Dreams FC will square off against Great Olympics at the Theatre of Dreams Park on Matchday 17 of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League on Sunday.



Dreams FC and Great Olympics are heavily expected to sell a great game during the round of 17 fixtures as the two sides have demonstrated wonderful displays so far this term.



The Still Believe lads have found their mojo since Vladislav Viric took over the reins from Abdul Karim Zito in January.



The Dawu-based outfit have recorded an impressive four wins from five games to move up the league ladder.



Despite their superb recent-found form, Dreams FC are fully aware that grabbing the maximum points at the expense of Great Olympics wouldn’t come on a silver platter per the form shown by the Accra-based club this season.



Great Olympics are one of the surprising packages of the campaign, collecting 27 points to move up to 2nd on the standings.



The Dade Boys have picked three wins from their last five matches.



The club have remarkably beaten the likes of Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Ok on the road this campaign.



Annor Walker’s charges have performed admirably on their travels this season, clocking three victories from eight matches.



Dreams FC will however go into the match as slight favourites following their impressive return of goals in the last five outings.



Dreams have produced an incredible thirteen (13) goals in their last five games and therefore have been picked as the bookies sure bet.



It will be the first competitive encounter between Dreams FC and Great Olympics.



The two teams were billed to clash last season but the campaign was annulled due to the emergence of the Coronavirus.



Match Officials below;



REFEREE: Joseph Kenny Padi



ASSISTANTS: Isaac Nyamekye & Alhassan Abdulai



4TH REFEREE: Emmanuel Otoo



MATCH COMMISSIONER: Gidiglo Williams



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Richard Achore



GFA CAMERAMAN: Paul Egbenya