2020/21 Ghana Premier League: Clubs to undergo coronavirus test this week

Sports News of Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Source: Football Ghana

Players, technical staff and officials of Premier League clubs will undergo another COVID-19 test ahead of the second round of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League this week, the Ghana Football Association has confirmed.



The league is currently on break due to the upcoming Africa Cup Nations qualifiers between South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe respectively.



Also, the Black Stars B, which is made up of home-based players will play against Uzbekistan on Friday, March 26, 2021.



"The testing of players, technical staff and officials of Premier League clubs for the second round of the League will take place this week," a statement from GFA reads.



"All 18 Premier League clubs are advised to corporate with the GFA and the government COVID-19 task force for this exercise in our quest to follow the COVID-19 protocols judiciously.



"The Ghana Football Association and the government covid-19 task force want to ensure that football is played in the safest possible way.



"All 30 registered players, 10 Technical team members and 5 officials of the 18 Premier League clubs will undergo the test for the purposes of competition integrity and good health.



"The GFA is also working hard to put forward measures to ensure that games in the second round go ahead under strict covid-19 protocols."