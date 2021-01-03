Sports News of Sunday, 3 January 2021

2020/21 Ghana Premier League: AshantiGold 2-1 Berekum Chelsea

Ashanti Gold SC returned to winning ways after coming from behind to beat Berekum Chelsea 2-1 at the Len Clay Stadium.



The Gold and Black outfit have now recorded three straight home victories scoring 11 goals in the process.



Top marksman Appiah McCarthy scored his 3rd free-kick of the season after putting the Miners on level terms with a sublime finish.



AshantiGold trainer Milovan Cirkovic made two changes to the side that suffered a 1-0 loss to Bechem United last week at the Nana Fosu Gyeabour park.



Hans Kwofie returned from injury after missing four games as he replaced Dacosta Boadu in the starting lineup.



Amos Addai also replaced Yaw Annor in the starting set up.



The visitors got their noses in front with Augustine Henneh scoring with a beautiful drive from the edge of the box.



The hosts pulled parity as McCarthy scored his 3rd free-kick of the season with a brilliant strike from the edge of the box a minute later.



Kwofie netted his 3rd goal of the campaign on his return in the 40th minute to put the Miners ahead following an excellent effort by David Abagna Sandan to set him up.



The second half was balanced with both teams failing to create scoring opportunities.

