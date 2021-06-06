2020/21 GPL week 28 match preview: Great Olympics vs Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Sunday, 6 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Great Olympics, in third place, are still in the title race with 44 points; five behind the leader's Hearts of Oak who are their next opponents on Sunday, 6 June 2021 in the Ghana Premier League top liner.



In midweek, the Wonder Club edged lower division side Charity Stars 2-0 to advance in the MTN Ghana FA Cup.



After last Sunday's 1-1 draw at Karela, head coach Annor Walker boasted: "Sure we can beat Hearts of Oak in our next game to go top of the league.



''If we should go top of the table with a three or five points gap, it will be the end of the other teams."



Olympics have been boosted by the availability of captain Gladson Awako who has been released by the Black Stars ahead of their international friendly against Morocco.



Hearts of Oak are determined to hang onto their lead at the summit of the table and beating rivals Great Olympics on Sunday night will be a shot in the arm.



The Phobians are set to extend their winning streak to six matches against a very difficult opponent.



Head coach Samuel Boadu and his charges prepared for this huge clash with a stroll-in-the-park victory over Liberty Professionals at the Accra Sports Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.



Revived Daniel Barnieh bagged a brace and in-form striker Kwadwo Obeng Jnr scored in between the pair of goals to ensure easy passage to the round of 32.



The Hearts of Oak team seems to be pivoting around midfielder Benjamin Afutu who has been top form in recent matches.



He produced a man of the match performance in the 3-0 league win over Berekum Chelsea at the Accra Sports Stadium.