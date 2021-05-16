2020/21 GPL week 25 match preview: Hearts of Oak vs Elmina Sharks

Sports News of Sunday, 16 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Hearts of Oak are still in the title race and know they cannot afford to drop any more points when they host Elmina Sharks on Sunday night at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The Phobians have improved in their recent matches and that midweek 1-0 win at Bechem United underlines their new energy.



They are in second place on the table with 40 points but four behind the leaders.



Head coach Samuel Boadu must work things out with injured duo Nurudeen and Frederick Ansah Botchwey.



Midfielder Salifu Ibrahim earned a Ghana U23 call-up and that should be on cloud nine to deliver another eye-catching display.



The reverse fixture ended 1-0 in Elmina and the Sharks are out to prove a point.



Elmina Sharks, in 12th position, have one win from their last three matches and are refusing to panic.