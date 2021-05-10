2020/21 GPL week 23 match report: Hearts of Oak 2-0 King Faisal

Sports News of Monday, 10 May 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

A pair of second-half goals ensured Hearts of Oak put King Faisal's bogey to rest and recorded a 2-0 win over King Faisal on Sunday, 9 May 2021 in the Ghana Premier League.



The result ensured the Phobians picked up their first win in three matches after two difficult encounters on the road.



Hearts dominated the game and the scoreline told the whole story but maybe things would have been different had Faisal been awarded a penalty early on in the second half.



Early on in the game, Faisal nearly conceded an own goal after a miscommunication between Eric Donkor and his goalkeeper Danlad Ibrahim.



A quarter into the match, Hearts of Oak tested the agility of Ibrahim when Victor Aidoo’s powerful drive from 20 yards was smothered by the Ghana U20 gloves man.



Five minutes later, Hearts came threatening again and this it was Salifu Ibrahim's free-kick which came off the crossbar.



Faisal came into the match late on when Enoch Morrison found Zubairu Ibrahim inside the box but the latter failed to find the back of the net.



Few minutes into the second half, striker Kwame Peprah was thrown into the action by replacing Tophic Razak.



King Faisal felt they were denied a clear penalty. Zubairu Ibrahim has been brought down in the penalty box but the referee shockingly allowed play to continue.



Hearts of Oak continued to push for the opener and were duly rewarded in the 57th minute when Kojo Obeng Junior who had the easiest task of directing a cut back pass from the left side inside the box .



Six minutes from time, Obeng Junior unleashed a powerful shot but Ibrahim produced a save.



Two minutes later, Hearts doubled their account when Daniel Afriyie slotted home after collecting a Salifu Ibrahim selflessly put the Ghana U20 captain through on goal.



