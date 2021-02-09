Sports News of Tuesday, 9 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

2020/21 GPL report: Kwame Peprah’s goal seals victory for King Faisal against Medeama

King Faisal striker, Kwame Peprah

A late goal from Kwame Peprah on Tuesday afternoon sealed a delightful 1-0 win for King Faisal against Medeama SC in the Ghana Premier League.



The Kumasi-based club today hosted the side from Tarkwa at the Ohene Ameyaw Park for a clash on matchday 13 of the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghanaian top-flight league campaign.



In a game where Medeama SC dominated in the first half, their attack wasted chances and as a result, failed to score.



After recess, both teams went at each other chasing the opener to earn all three points at the end of the game.



Eventually in the final minutes after defending very well, King Faisal upped the tempo of their play as they threw bodies forward.



A delightful play for the home team presented in-form striker Kwame Peprah with a good chance and he wasted no time in converting the chance.



He made no mistake but buried his effort to seal a narrow 1-0 win for King Faisal against Medeama SC.