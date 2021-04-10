2020/21 GPL matchweek 19 preview: Aduana Stars v King Faisal

Sports News of Saturday, 10 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Two times Ghana Premier League champions Aduana Stars will be hoping to bounce back from a poor start to the second round when they host strugglers, King Faisal, at the Nana Agyeman Badu Park on Sunday, April 11, 2021.



The 'Ogya' Boys suffered a 2-0 defeat to Hearts of Oak last week to make it back-to-back losses in the domestic league.



Aduana Stars have won only two of their last five games, which also includes defeat to Dreams FC (4-2) and Ashantigold (4-0). The 2018 champions have failed to find a replacement for Caleb Ekuban who left for Hearts of Oak.



Meanwhile, King Faisal has won only a game in their last five matches, with the only win against Liberty Professionals.



The In Sha Allah Boys are coming into the game after a goalless draw against Academy Boys WAFA in Techiman last week.



Both sides made technical changes before the start of the second round with Aduana employing the services of Asare Bediako as King Faisal engaged Turkish trainer Kasim Gokyildiz.



Aduana however has been strong at home and expects to secure all three points on Sunday.