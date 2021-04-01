2020/21 GPL matchweek 18 preview: Great Olympics vs Medeama

Sports News of Thursday, 1 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

High-flying Great Olympics battle Medeama in one of the standout fixtures as the second round of the Ghana Premier League kick-start in Accra on Friday.



The Wonder Club is back in action after a one-month break to face the Mauve and Yellows in an explosive fixture at the Accra Sports stadium.



Only three points separate the two teams with Great Olympics sitting on second on the table with 30 points while Medeama sits 5th with 27 points from 17 games.



Olympics pulled the chestnut out of the blazing fire and handed Dreams FC a 1-0 win at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu on March 7 in their last encounter.



Medeama recorded a 1-1 stalemate at Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park in their last fixture.



Olympics captain Gladson Awako is expected to spearhead the side's contest after marking his Black Stars debut in the final 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sao Tome.



Medeama midfielder Justice Blay also returns to the squad boosted after making his Ghana bow in the same fixture at the Accra stadium at the weekend.



Medeama coach Yaw Preko will face his former club Great Olympics for the first time since leaving the capital-based side.



Medeama is expected to hand debuts to Ivorian defenders Zana Oumar Coulibaly and Zakaria Mumuni.



Olympics have picked 9 wins, three draws, and five defeats so far.



Medeama has also won seven matches, drawn six, and suffered four defeats.