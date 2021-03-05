Sports News of Friday, 5 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

2020/21 GPL matchweek 17 preview: Inter Allies vs. AshantiGold

Ashantigold S.C

Inter Allies FC will continue their fight for survival on Friday at the Accra Sports Stadium when they host AshantiGold on matchday 17 in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.



The "Eleven Is To One" outfit is languishing bottom of the Premiership standings and is ready to intensify their survival hopes.



Allies ended their seven-game winless streak about a fortnight ago when they beat WAFA SC 1-0 to cushion them in the league safety fight.



Getting a win against AshantiGold this Friday will see Allies record back-to-back home victories for the first time this campaign.



The addition of experienced players Richard Arthur, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu, Samuel Armah, and Abdul Nassiru Hamza gives the capital club hopes of positive results.



Allies have also added Nigerian trio Emmanuel Tochukwu, Kingsley Fidelis Kuku, and Sunday Henry Kalu to augment the squad.



Ex-Ghana international Felix Aboagye has been appointed as assistant coach of Allies ahead of this fixture.



AshantiGold suffered an embarrassing 4-1 defeat in the hands of Dreams FC in their Ghana Premier League outing in Dawu about two weeks ago.



The Miners travel to Accra to face Allies as they look for a rebound by returning to winning ways.



AshantiGold has managed only one win in their last eight Premiership matches where they have lost four and drew three in the process.



The recent slump in form has seen the Gold and Black outfit dropped from the top four places to the 11th position on the log with 21 points.



The Miners have won one, drawn one, and lost one in their three last visits to the capital already this campaign.



Dacosta Boadu has returned to full fitness and has returned with the rest of the team for the past two weeks.



Midfielder Appiah McCarthy remains sidelined with an injury.