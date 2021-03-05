Sports News of Friday, 5 March 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

2020/21 GPL matchweek 17 preview: Elmina Sharks vs Asante Kotoko

Asante Kotoko SC

Elmina Sharks' new coach Odartey Lamptey is expected to be in the dugout for the first time at the Nduom Sports Stadium when the Sharks host tittle chasers Asante Kotoko on Friday night.



The ex-Ghana international was appointed last week after Yaw Acheampong and his backroom staff resigned. Acheampong stepped down due to poor results.



Sharks failed to record a win in six matches and that has them move closer to the relegation zone. This means they cannot afford further slips.



Lamptey has been in charge for a week and should he be in the dugout, fans will expect him to stop the poor run against Kotoko.



The Porcupine Warriors come into the game confident of a positive result. They are unbeaten in their last four league games, including a goalless draw against arch-rivals Accra Hearts of Oak last week.



Asante Kotoko, despite playing two games less, finds themselves four points behind leaders Karela United.



They have targeted three straight wins to finish the first round on top of the table.



Sharks and Kotoko have faced each other four times in the past. Kotoko has the upper hand with two wins, one draw and one defeat.



Prediction: Elmina Sharks 0-1 Asante Kotoko