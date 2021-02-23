Sports News of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

2020/21 GPL matchweek 16 preview: WAFA vs Karela United

WAFA SC players

WAFA is on the verge of setting an ignominious record as their winless run is set to run into five matches with leaders Karela United visiting on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.



The Academy Boys' recent downward spiral is partly due to injuries and outgoing transfers- this has really hurt their chemistry.



In their last encounter which they lost 1-0 to Inter Allies in Accra, head coach Prosper Narteh Ogum had to play defensive midfielder Andrews Ntim Manu as a striker.



Manu tried his best but lacked the efficacy to punish their hosts and get in the goals.



The tweaking will continue again tomorrow against a side that is considered as favourites for this year's title.



Eric Asamany is still out injured likewise midfield dynamo Michael Kyei Dwamena.



Karela United has lost just two matches on the road this term.



They managed to draw at AshantiGold (2-2), Hearts of Oak (0-0), Great Olympics (0-0), and Legon Cities (0-0).



Karela looks like a team on a mission and can end WAFA's unbeaten home run.