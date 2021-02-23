Sports News of Tuesday, 23 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

2020/21 GPL matchweek 16 preview: Asante Kotoko vs Bechem United

Asante Kotoko SC players ready for action

Asante Kotoko returns from their failed Africa mission to take on Bechem United at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday, 25 February 2021.



The Porcupine Warriors have been eliminated from the CAF Confederation Cup but their second leg display in the 0-0 stalemate with Algerian side ES Setif away earned them a lot of plaudits.



The expectation is that Johnson Smith's team will translate the same performance when they turn their attention to domestic duties where the motivation is different.



Smith seems to have settled on a starting line-up and the first XI can beat any opponent on the local scene if they are determined.



But the team's Achilles heel is the over-dependence on Kwame Opoku for goals.



Kotoko has had mixed results playing at their adopted home ground but have in recent times come on in leaps and bounds.



They need to win to keep the heat on leaders Karela United who have played two matches more.



Bechem United occupies the sixth position and tied on points with Asante Kotoko but the Hunters have played two games more.



The last time they visited Accra, they crushed 6-1 to Hearts of Oak but also they managed to beat Inter Allies.