Sports News of Friday, 19 February 2021

2020/21 GPL matchweek 15 preview: Karela United v Liberty Professionals

Karela United FC

Karela United will be hoping to finish the first round of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League top of the table when they host struggling Liberty Professionals at the CAM Park on Sunday.



The Anyinase boys returned to the summit of the table after bouncing from defeat to Asante Kotoko to beat Ebusua Dwarfs on matchday 14.



Meanwhile, Liberty Professionals have gone two games without a defeat after a recent slump.



They beat Asantigold in Obuasi and were held at home by relegation-threatened Inter Allies last week.



At the Crosby Awuah Park, Karela was invincible until Kotoko ended a 64 game unbeaten run on matchday 13.



The Red and Greens will be hoping to start another unbeaten run with the visit of Liberty Professionals.



Fresh from winning player of the month, Diawise Taylor will be looking forward to adding to his 10 goals tally, having been the focal point of Karela United this season.



His partnership with Kwame Boateng is one of the best in the topflight with the duo netting 15 goals between them.



Liberty Professionals have struggled with goals, having scored only 11 in 14 matches.



Coach David Ocloo will take inspiration from their away victory at Asahntigold when they arrive in Anyinase.



Prediction Karela United 3-0 Liberty Professionals