Sports News of Saturday, 20 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

2020/21 GPL matchweek 15 preview: Eleven Wonders vs. Great Olympics

Techiman Eleven Wonders FC

Techiman Eleven Wonders on Sunday, February 21, 2021, will host second-placed Accra Great Olympics for the matchday 15 fixture at the Nana Ameyaw Park in Techiman.



Wonders continue to endure a poor run of results as they keep sinking down the league standings week in week out.



They have lost three and drew one of their last four matches in the premiership as their last victory was on 24 January 2021.



Wonders claimed the win with a very late strike in the game against King Faisal FC.



Ignatius Osei-Fosu and his boys currently find themselves in the relegation zone as they lie at the 16th position on the log.



A win on Sunday will see the "Sure Wonders" lads out of the danger zone.



First goalkeeper John Moosie has lost his position since committing two errors in Wonders' 2-0 loss to Accra Hearts of Oak more than a month ago.



Olympics are currently sitting at the 2nd position on the premiership standings and would want to maintain their momentum as they travel to Techiman to face Wonders.



The "Dade Boys" are enjoying some run of positive results as they have lost only once in their last six games.



They have four wins and just a draw in the process.



Olympics will be missing the services of one of the instrumental players in Samuel Abbey-Ashie Quaye.



The talented player is in Mauritania with the Ghana team for the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.