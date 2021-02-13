Sports News of Saturday, 13 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

2020/21 GPL matchweek 14 report: WAFA 0-0 AshantiGold

WAFA SC squad in training

WAFA failed to end their winless run on Saturday, February 13, 2021, after drawing 0-0 with AshantiGold at home in the Ghana Premier League.



The Academy Boys have also gone three matches without scoring a goal and will further slip on the table if the week 14 games are concluded.



AshantiGold sounded the warning bell in the opening minutes when a well-delivered corner-kick from the right was headed towards goal at the near post but Konadu Yiadom was on the line with a clearance.



Goalkeeper Ferdinand Sabi Acquah, who was making a return to the starting line-up after being benched for six matches, was completely beaten.



After 24 minutes, AshantiGold had the ball at the back of the net from a corner kick but the referee had whistled already saying Acquah was pushed on the line.



AshGold won a free-kick for outside the box after right-back Mohammed Abdul Samed Abdul Karim raced back to foul Isaac Opoku Agyemang to break up a counter-attack.



Augustine Boakye tried to curl one from outside the box on his left foot but his effort was wide.



In the 40th minute, Marvin Owusu, unmarked, heads down Samed's cross from the right but innocuous to beat Dabuo between the sticks.



Minutes into the second half, Marvin Owusu went in the air to meet Samed's cross but again his header was misdirected.



Boateng drags the ball onto his right foot and whips in the cross but not well measured for Marvin Owusu.



In the 76th minute, Substitute Jalilu Mola controlled the ball at the edge of the box and smashed one in but he dragged it too wide.



Ten minutes from time, Godwin Agbevor tried to stay on his feet after cutting in from the right onto his left but his attempt at goal was off target.



In the last minute of injury time, a glorious opportunity fell to Andrews Ntim Manu who blasted it wide.