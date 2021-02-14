Sports News of Sunday, 14 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

2020/21 GPL matchweek 14 report: Dreams FC 4-2 Aduana Stars

Dreams FC celebrating their win

Dreams FC beat former champions Aduana Stars 4-2 at the Theatre of Dreams on Sunday, February 14, 2021, to make it three successive wins in the Ghana Premier League.



Striker Joseph Esso bagged a brace to ensure Vladislav Viric's side extend their unbeaten run to eight matches.



Esso was quick to announce his presence but his first attempt was punched out for a corner kick.



In the fifth minute, Esso threaded a pass to Agyenim Boateng but the visiting goalkeeper comes out of his line to hit the ball to safety.



Esso put the Still Believe lads ahead after 16 minutes by tapping in from close range.



This was after Dreams had woven pretty patterns to reach the final third of Aduana Stars.



Just after the break, Dreams FC doubled their account but this time from 12 yards through Esso again.



Striker Agyenim Boateng was tripped in the box and the referee did not baulk but to point the spot.



In the second half, Solomon Agbasi produced a terrific save to deny Aduana to get us back into the game.



He got his direction right and parried out a goal-bound shot which was powerfully delivered.



But shortly afterward, Aduana Stars pulled one back.



Striker Agyenim Boateng restored Dreams FC's two-goal lead by tapping in the third goal after collecting a pass from Issah Ibrahim



Emmanuel Ocran made it 4-1 when he hit a strike into the top right corner but Aduana quickly replied to further reduce the deficit.