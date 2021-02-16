Sports News of Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

2020/21 GPL matchweek 14 preview: Great Olympics vs Elmina Sharks

Accra Great Olympics FC

Accra Great Olympics will be hoping to return to winning ways after a disappointing defeat on matchday 13 of the Ghana Premier League to Bechem United.



The highflying Accra-based club was battered on the road in Bechem, where they lost 3-1 to the Hunters.



But in Accra, the Dade Boys have a good record, having beaten Accra Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko in the capital.



However, their opponents Elmina Sharks are unbeaten in their last five games, having picked four points in a possible 12.



The Nduom Boys currently sit 12 on the table and will be hoping to pick all three points in the match.



Olympics will have captain and skimmer Gladson Awako in the team to steer affairs from the middle with the likes of Samuel Abbey Quaye running the game from the flanks.



James Bissue has been impressive for Sharks, having produced the goods when needed but a lot will be expected of pacy winger Benjamin Tweneboah.



Coach Annor Walker returns to assume his position as head coach after a temporary time off with illness.



Meanwhile, coach Yaw Acheampong of Elmina has been in the news for a role at Accra Hearts of Oak.



Prediction: Great Olympics 2-1 Elmina Sharks.