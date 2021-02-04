Sports News of Thursday, 4 February 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

2020/21 GPL matchweek 12 report: Legon Cities 0-0 Karela United

Legon Cities held league leaders Karela United to a goalless game at the Accra Sports Stadium on matchday 12 of the Ghana Premier League.



After back to back wins against Ashantigold and Inter Allies, the Accra based club was hoping to extend their winning streak to three games.



However, the Anyinase boys were a tough nut to crack for the big spenders.



Legon Cities had a penalty claim in the 25th minute waved away after a Michael Ampadu’s strike looked to have hit the hand of a Karela defender.



Jonah Attuquaye’s effort from long range went inches off the post with five minutes left for half time.



Both sides returned from the break more cautious hoping to take advantage of a mistake from either side.



Umar Bashiru could have given the visitors the lead but his strike was not enough to trouble Legon Cities.



Moments later Diawise Taylor’s goal-bound effort was blocked by Vincent Adu Gyamfi.



The final 15 minutes failed to produce any goal leaving Legon Cities on a run of three games without defeat, their long streak without dropping a point.



Karela remains top of the league despite dropping two points.