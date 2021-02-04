Sports News of Thursday, 4 February 2021

Source: Football Ghana

2020/21 GPL matchweek 12 preview: Legon Cities v Karela United

Legon Cities FC

Legon Cities aim to record three consequences victories as they battle 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League leaders Karela United today, February 4, 2021, at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The Royals have won their last two games and are slowly climbing the table in a bid to avoid relegation.



They have been handed a major boost ahead of the Karela game as Asamoah Gyan will be available to play in the game.



For Karela, a victory will increase their gap at the top of the table.



The Ayinase-based side has been superb this season and aims to continue their brilliant form.



Karela has won each of their last two games against Legon Cities.



Prediction: Legon Cities 2-2 Karela United