Sports News of Sunday, 31 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

2020/21 GPL matchweek 11 report: Karela United 2-0 Medeama SC

Karela United FC

League leaders Karela United maintained a strong grip of the top spot with a comfortable 2-0 win against Nzema rivals Medeama SC.



At the Crosby Awuah Park, the visitors were hoping to shake off a poor start to the season by defeating their neighbours.



However, it was the home side who proved their title-chasing credentials once more.



Following a boring hour of football with both sides tactically mindful, it was Karela who took the lead through ever-present forward Diawise Taylor. The attacker netted his ninth goal of the campaign.



Thirteen minutes later his striking partner Kwame Boateng made sure the game was beyond the reach of Medeama with a fine strike.



Medeama SC tried to get at least a consolation but the hosts looked comfortable at their favourite CAM park.



The win keeps Karela top after eleven games into the season and will be hoping to finish the first round as leaders.