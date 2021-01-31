Sports News of Sunday, 31 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

2020/21 GPL matchweek 11 report: Inter Allies 0-1 Legon Cities

Legon Cities FC

Inter Allies continue to slide in the Ghana Premier League after a 1-0 home defeat to Legon Cities FC at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Teenager, Matthew Cudjoe's early goal settled the scores between the two clubs today.



The first attempt came to Allies as early as the second minute and it was Nafiu Sulemana who shot but it was too easy for goalkeeper Winfred Hornu to save.



Two minutes later, Sulemana tried again with another attempt but it went over the bar.



As early as the 12th minute, Legon Cities hit back and got the go-ahead goal through Matthew Cudjoe.



The Ghana youth international was in front of the goal with an easy tap in.



Legon Cities now occupies the 14th position on the Premier League table after today's win leaving Inter Allies at the bottom position.