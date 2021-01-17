Sports News of Sunday, 17 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

2020/21 GPL match week 9 preview: King Faisal vs Elmina Sharks

King Faisal Football Club

King Faisal host Elmina Sharks at the Ohene Ameyaw Park in this matchday nine fixture of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.



The Insha Allah boys lie bottom on the league table with six points after eight matches played in the ongoing season.



King Faisal has been struggling to grind results, recording four losses, three draws, and just one win.



The Kumasi-based team earlier on this season dissolved their technical team after a series of defeats in a row.



President of the club, Alhaji Grunsah says the team must work on its goal-scoring problem which can help turn their season around if it's solved.



“My players are not disappointing, they are doing their best,” the experienced football administrator said.



Alhaji Grusah continued, “The little problem is their goal scoring and they’re working on that but let’s not forget most goals scored need the direction of Allah."



“We are hoping for the best and praying luck turns to our side. But the boys are doing very well”.



King Faisal is among the best scoring sides in the league with nine goals despite being bottom on the league table.



Elmina Sharks were held to a 1-1 draw at home by Accra Hearts of Oak in their matchday eight fixture.



Sharks have managed to pick just a point in their away games played this season.



They held WAFA to a 1-1 draw at the Sogakope Red Bull Arena on matchday three



King Faisal will hope to use the home advantage and record a win against the Cape Coast-based side in this encounter.



Prediction: King Faisal 2-1 Elmina Sharks