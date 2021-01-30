Sports News of Saturday, 30 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

2020/21 GPL highlights: Bechem United 3-1 Eleven Wonders

Hafiz Konkoni's strike ensured a sweet 3-1 victory for Bechem United over Techiman Eleven Wonders at the Nana Gyeabour Park on matchday 11 fixture of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.



The guests got their noses in front in the 17th minute after Samuel Boakye connected a pass from midfielder Ollenu Ashittey to score his first goal of the campaign.



The Hunters leveled matters 15 minutes from full-time through a penalty kick which was put at the back of the net by Emmanuel Owusu Boakye.



Hafiz Wontah Konkoni struck the second for Bechem in the 83th minute.



Listowel Amankona put the icing on the cake in the 90th minute with a beautiful finish to hand all maximum points to the Hunters who ended their winless drought after four matches.



The Hunters record their first win in 2021 as Wonders extended winless run at away to six games.



Bechem moves to the apex of the premiership standings with the essential victory with 19 points from 11 games.



