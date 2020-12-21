Soccer News of Monday, 21 December 2020

2020/21 GPL has been one of the best so far - WAFA coach Prosper Narteh

West African Football Academy

West African Football Academy [WAFA] head coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum has rated the ongoing 2020/21 Ghana Premier League as one of the best.



WAFA suffered a 1-0 defeat to Great Olympics at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday with Gladson Awaku scoring the only goal of the game in the first half.



Speaking to the press after the game, Nartey Ogum described the season as one of the best.



"I am impressed with the season so far," he said.



"This season has been one of the best so far. The officials have been the best so far and I am highly impressed.



"It's unpredictable and I told my players after the game because we had a game plan to win but you cannot predict the teams.



"At one point in time, you can see a team disorganize but the same team comes back strong and the quality of players and the league has been competitive so far," he added.



WAFA are currently sitting on the 4th position with 10 points and will play Medeama SC in their next Ghana Premier League on Sunday at Sogakope.

