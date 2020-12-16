You are here: HomeSports2020 12 16Article 1135322

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 December 2020

Source: Ghana Soccernet

2020/21 GPL: Yahaya Mohammed scores for Aduana Stars in 2-0 win against Hearts of Oak

Aduana Stars striker, Yahaya Mohammed

Striker Yahaya Mohammed scored to make it two goals out of two matches to inspire Aduana Stars to a much-needed 2-0 win over Accra Hearts of Oak on Wednesday afternoon.

The Dormaa-based club hosted the Phobians at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park today to clear an outstanding match in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.

Winless and in need of a revival, Aduana Stars put up an outstanding performance that denied Accra Hearts of Oak the chance to pick up a single point.

On the matchday, talisman Yahaya Mohammed scored in the 42nd minute to open the scoring for the home team before Prince Acquah added the second a minute into the second half.

With all efforts from Accra Hearts of Oak failing to produce goals, Aduana Stars have managed to pick up their first three points of the Ghana Premier League season.

