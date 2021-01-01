Sports News of Friday, 1 January 2021

2020/21 GPL: Week 7 Match Preview- Hearts of Oak vs Bechem United

The Ghana Premier League bounces back after the Christmas break with Accra Hearts of Oak hosting Bechem United at the Accra Sports Stadium on matchday seven.



Accra Hearts of Oak ended the year with a 2-1 win over King Faisal at the Ohene Ameyaw Park in Techiman.



Bechem United finished on top of the league table after defeating Karela United at the Nana Gyabour Fosu Park in Bechem.



The game promises to be fun and exciting as the Phobians have been in good shape under coach Kosta Papic whilst Bechem is unbeaten in the ongoing campaign.



Bechem United have recorded four wins and two draws (W4 D2) after six matches played in the season.



Hearts of Oak have registered two wins, two draws, and two defeats after matchday six ( W2 D2 L2).



The Phobians have been inconsistent in their home form recording just one win against Dreams FC on matchday five.



Bechem United have a good record playing games away in the ongoing season.



They picked a 2-1 win over Inter Allies at the Accra Sports Stadium on matchday five.



Bechem United away stats after six games (W1 D2).



Injuries and Suspensions



Hearts of Oak midfielder Emmanuel Nettey has been ruled out of the game due to injury and Nuru Sulley is also a major doubt for the clash.



Bechem United will also be missing Hafiz Konkoni, Charles Bosompem and Moro Salifu.



The comes off on Saturday 2 January 2021 at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Prediction: Hearts of Oak 2-1 Bechem United





