2020/21 GPL Week 21 Match Report: Karela United 1-1 Hearts of Oak

Sports News of Monday, 26 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Second-half substitute Kwadwo Obeng Jnr netted five minutes from time to salvage a point for Hearts of Oak in a crucial encounter at Anyinase against Karela United.



After a barren first half, the hosts took the lead in the 70th minute through Maxwell Boakye, who had come on to replace Richard Berko.



But the Phobians who had several opportunities responded after Kwadwo Obeng Jnr rose high to head in an Ibrahim Salifu corner.



Hearts began the game on a good note, creating early chances which fell to Salifu and Daniel Afriyie.



The hosts came close through striker Diawise Taylor but his header went over the post.



Victor Aidoo should have given the Phobians the lead with the clearest chance of the opening 45 minutes but the strong forward failed to capitalise.



Coach Evans Adotey rang his first change after 53 minutes, replacing Richard Berko with Maxwell Boakye.



Boakye's instant impact was felt after breaking the deadlock with 20 minutes left.



Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu then brought on Kwadwo Obeng Jnr for Victor Aidoo and Isaac Mensah replacing Patrick Razak.



The Phibians began to dominate again and with five minutes left they won a corner which was effected by Salifu, which found the head of Obeng for the leveller.



Obeng Jnr nearly grabbed the winner for the Rainbow club but Karela were resolute in the closing minutes.