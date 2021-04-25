2020/21 GPL Week 21 Match Report: Ebusua Dwarfs 4-1 Great Olympics

Sports News of Sunday, 25 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Ebusua Dwarfs were ruthless on Saturday night when they thrashed Great Olympics 4-1 at the Cape Coast stadium in a matchday 21 fixture in the Ghana Premier League.



The Abontoa Abontoa Boys were too hot for the Dade Boys to handle as they handed them a big reality check on the night.



Dwarfs coach Ernest Thompson Quartey made four changes to the team that lost 2-1 to Berekum Chelsea last weekend.



Captain Dennis Nkrumah Korsah is serving suspension and was replaced by Leventus Arthur.



Razak Issah returned to man the posts whereas Mark Acquah, Elliah Kofi Jnr. came in for Enock Afram and Richard Addai respectively.



Olympics trainer Annor Walker made two alterations to his squad that drew 0-0 with Asante Kotoko SC last time in Accra.



Maxwell Abbey Quaye and Samuel Aryeetey Okine took the places of Razak Kassim and Joshua Kwame Rhule in the starting lineup.



Dwarfs opened the scoring in the 26th with a sublime strike from experienced defender Simon Martey following a pass from Kofi Jnr.



Kofi Jnr. doubled the lead for the home side two minutes to halftime.



Midfielder Michael Ohene Asamoah increased the advantage for Dwarfs just two minutes after recess where he connected a pass from Arthur.



Substitute Afram scored sealed the victory in the 88th minute making it two goals in two matches.



Olympics' skipper Gladson Awako got the consolation for his side in stoppage-time and that wasn't enough to stop them from recording their biggest defeat this season.



Dwarfs move to the 8th place on the premiership standings with the big win whereas Olympics drop to the 3rd position.