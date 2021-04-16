2020/21 GPL Week 20 Match Preview - Dreams FC vs Karela

Soccer News of Friday, 16 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Dreams FC will be chasing their first win in the second round of the Ghana Premier League when they host Karela United at the Theatre Of Dreams on Sunday.



The 'Still Believe' Lads were handed a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Medeama in Tarkwa in their last outing.



Head coach Vladislav Viric and his charges must find a way to down the boys from Nzema Aiyinase.



Ahead of the fixture, Dreams announced the departure of their leading scorer striker Joseph Esso to Algeria.



The Ghana international, who is on 11 goals in the Ghana Premier League, has joined MC Alger.



Karela United are losing steam and are also yet to win a match since the second half commenced.



A come-from-behind 1-1 draw at home with AshantiGold was followed by a 2-0 reverse at Inter Allies in Dawu.



So this will be their second trip to the venue for another titanic clash.



Karela are third on the log sheet but have a second straight loss staring at them.