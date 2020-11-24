Sports News of Tuesday, 24 November 2020

2020/21 GPL Week 2 Match Preview:Hearts of Oak vs AshantiGold

Accra Hearts of Oak will host Ashantigold on matchday two at the Accra Sports Stadium today

Accra Hearts of Oak will have their first taste of the new season against AshantiGold SC at the Accra Sports Stadium today, November 24, 2020.



The matchday two fixture, originally set for Saturday, November, 21, will now be played today.



The change was necessitated by a coronavirus outbreak in the camp of the Phobians, a situation which resulted in the postponement of their matchday one tie against Aduana Stars.



The Miners, on the other hand, were in action on matchday one as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Karela United at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium.



Probable line-ups:



Accra Hearts of Oak XI:



GK Richmond Ayi, Fatawu Mohammed, Raddy Ovuaka, Nuru Sulley, Mohammed Alhassan, Benjamin Agyare, Abednego Tetteh, Benjamin Afutu, Patrick Razak, Emmanuel Nettey, Francis Ansah Botchway, Daniel Afriyie.



AshantiGold XI:



GK Bailou Mohammed, Frank Akoto, Abdul Bashiru, Richard Osei Agyemang, Samed Ibrahim, David Abagna, Appiah Mccarthy, Amos Kofi Nkrumah, Jacob Appau Asiedu, Hans Kwoffie, Mark Agyekum.



Match officials:



Referee: Clement K. Nkuah.



Assist: Jasper Adenyo.



And Alhassan Abdul- Rawuf.



4th referee: Selorm Yaw Bless.



Mc: Mark Koduah Yeboah.

