2020/21 GPL Week 13 preview: Eleven Wonders vs Dreams FC

Wonders will host Dreams FC

Eleven Wonders host in-form Dreams FC on Sunday, 7 February 2021, seeking to end their two-match winless run.



The Techiman-based side have gone two matches without a win and know the consequences if they fail to record a win against the Still Believe lads.



In midweek, they settled for a 0-0 draw with Elmina Sharks at the Nana Ameyaw Park in Techiman.



Two player Mugeez Zakaria and Prince Okraku will be facing their parent club.



Dreams FC are unbeaten in six matches and last Wednesday's 3-0 win over WAFA SC at home is a big statement.



Serbian coach Vladislav Viric has emboldened his squad and got several players punching up.



Midfielder Sulemana Fahadu has really stepped up and scoring trademark thunderbolts.



Also, striker Agyenim Boateng is beginning to click into gear and goalkeeper Solomon Agbasi has been reliable between the sticks.







