Sports News of Friday, 29 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

2020/21 GPL: Week 11 match preview — Hearts of Oak v Great Olympics

Hearts of Oak v Great Olympics

Hearts of Oak will welcome city adversaries Great Olympics to the Accra Sports Stadium in Week 11 of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League on Saturday.



The Phobians will surely have to punch above themselves to triumph against Great Olympics in arguably the biggest match of Week 11.



Hearts of Oak have found their mojo since Kosta Papic took over the reins in December.



The one-time Africa champions have collected three wins, two draws and one defeat in their last six-game since the Serbian tactician was appointed as a replacement for Edward Nii Odoom.



But their new-found resolve will be put to test when they come up against Great Olympics who are one of the most in-form sides in the league.



Great Olympics are enjoying a good run of results this term hence will be buoyed going into the match against their fiercest rivals at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday.



The Dade Boys are expected to avoid last season’s 4-0 humiliating defeat against the Rainbow Boys after clinching some important away wins at the ground this season.



Yaw Preko’s side have been the better side when sharing the Accra Sports Stadium pitch with another team this term, beating Asante Kotoko and Inter Allies playing as the away team at the venue.



Hearts of Oak and Great Olympics will be aiming to return to winning ways following their respective goalless draw games against Berekum Chelsea and Karela United FC.



Olympics will miss the services of enterprising wing-back Philip Nii Kojo Sackey due to suspension.



The youngster has been a key cog for the Blues with his marauding runs on the line hence will definitely be missed in the game.



Papic meanwhile will have a full house to choose from after the return of all his injured stars including Emmanuel Nettey.



Mamane Lawale, Nurudeen Aziz, Kwadwo Obeng Jnr and Michelle Sarpong have all recovered and are expected to play a part in the match.



Hearts of Oak will also welcome back creative midfielder Umar Manaf to the starting line-up after missing last weekend’s draw at the Berekum Golden City Park through suspension.



Great Olympics sit 6th spot with 15 points, with Hearts flying in 3rd position with 16 points after 10 round of games.



Players to Watch;



Hearts of Oak — Victor Aidoo



Great Olympics — Gladson Awako



Match Officials;



REFEREE: Charles Bulu



ASSISTANTS: Paul Atimaka & Alex Osam



4TH REFEREE: Julian Nunoo



MATCH COMMISSIONER: Thomas Nunoo



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Raymond Ackumey