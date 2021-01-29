Sports News of Friday, 29 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

2020/21 GPL Week 11 Match Preview: WAFA vs Liberty Professionals

Wafa have gone two matches without a win so the need to bag the points is non-negotiable but the opposition is a plucky Liberty Professionals side.



The Academy Boys put up a brave performance to split points at Ebusua Dwarfs in Cape Coast last Sunday.



Youngster Daniel Owusu did not make the Sogakope-based side miss departed striker Daniel Agbloe much.



The 19-year-old scored the opening goal but muffed up several scoring opportunities which is understandable for a fit-again forward.



This term, WAFA have been far from convincing at home as they have struggled to dispatch opponents with ease on the artificial pitch.



Liberty Professionals will have defenders Paul Kwame and Maxwell Ansah available for selection.



The duo missed their horror show at Dreams FC-where they suffered a 4-1 defeat-due to card accumulation.



David Ocloo's side are placed 14th on the log sheet with ten points from the available 30.