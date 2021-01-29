Sports News of Friday, 29 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

2020/21 GPL Week 11 Match Preview: Inter Allies vs Legon Cities

Allies lie 17th on the 18-team league

With just played 10 matches but it feels like time is running out for Inter Allies who are now in the throes of relegation.



The Eleven Is To One charges cannot afford anymore slip-ups as they need the points to pull themselves from the drop.



Allies host another struggling side Legon Cities FC at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, 31 January, 2020. Their problem has mainly been goal scoring and the signing of striker Richard Arthur, formerly of Asante Kotoko and defunct Wa All Stars, should ease their worries.



Head coach Danijel Mujkanovic admitted to his side's sterility when they lost 2-1 at Medeama in Tarkwa last Sunday.



''It is no secret that when you look at the table we have only made 4 goals so of course we have an issue regarding the quality on the final third, I have been saying it since I came down here,'' he said.



''But we are working on it I feel that through this week we have been improving at training at that part of the game.''



Allies lie 17th on the 18-team league



Legon Cities are brimming with confidence after thrashing AshantiGold 5-2 to register their second win of the season.



The Royals have a lot of players clicking into gear and will need more wins to escape relegation.