Sports News of Friday, 22 January 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

2020/21 GPL Week 10 Match Preview - Dreams FC v Liberty Professionals

Dreams FC and Liberty Professionals will be vying to return to winning ways when they square off on Matchday 10 of the ongoing Ghana Premier League at the Dawu Theatre of Dreams Park on Sunday.



Dreams FC are having one of the worst seasons in the Ghanaian top-flight since making their debut appearance in 2016.



The Still Believe lads have collected only 10 points from nine rounds of matches which is same as their Sunday’s opponents, Liberty Professionals.



The Dawu-based outfit’s confidence going into the match will be a little high than Liberty’s after picking a 1-1 draw at Bechem United.



Liberty Professionals meanwhile will be looking over their shoulders ahead of the game as confidence is at the lowest ebb in camp after last weekend’s 2-1 loss against Ebusua Dwarfs.



The Scientific Soccer lads need the three points badly to improve their position on the table, having gone two games without a win.



David Ocloo’s boys will have to re-visit the drawing board to find a suitable system to suffice the loss of captain George Amoako.



Since the departure of their inspirational leader, the Dansoman-based club have lost two consecutive games.



Both sides have met seven times since their maiden clash in 2016.



However, it is Dreams FC who have the record on their side ahead of the showdown after picking three wins, drawing two and losing just a game.



The encounter promises to be a mouth-watering one as the two sides need the maximum points to make a giant leap on the standings.