2020/21 GPL: Week 1 Preview – Asante Kotoko v Eleven Wonders

Asante Kotoko SC

There is a positive wind of change blowing in Asante Kotoko and that has emboldened their fan base, oozing with optimism about the new season and it starts with a home-away-from-home fixture against Eleven Wonders in Accra on Sunday, 15 November, 2020.



The Porcupine Warriors had to relocate because of renovation works at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.



New Chief Executive Nana Yaw Amponsah has scored full marks for his commercial dealings which has seen new sponsors come in and the club is looking good but could that translate into results ?



Despite missing out on the signing of legend Asamoah Gyan, the Porcupine Warriors have signed eight new players including Muniru Sulley, the younger brother of ex-Ghana international Sulley Muntari.



Also, ex-Brazil youth international Fabio Dos Santos has been signed but he is yet to team up with his teammates.



Ghana international goalkeeper Razak Abalora was signed on a free transfer and Patrick Asmah who was once signed by Italian Serie A side Atalanta is a registered player.



Midfield duo Latif Anabila and Emmanuel Keyekeh have arrived and that should make them difficult to break down.



According to reports, midfielder Mudasiru Salifu is likely to miss the match due to the lack of match fitness.



Mubarik Yusif joined on a free transfer and striker Evans Adomako signed from Division One League side Phar Rangers.



On paper, head coach Maxwell Konadu has a pool of tried and tested players to call on for a flying start.



In pre-season, the poster boy has been Kwame Poku who banged in five goals in six matches and Ibrahim Osman who had a successful loan spell at King Faisal should help the Reds to bang in the goals.



Eleven Wonders coach Ignatius Osei Fosu, likened to RB Liepizg trainer Julian Nagelsman, who has been described as one of the brightest technical brains in league.



The former Liberty Professionals coach has been talking tough and promised to give Kotoko a tough fight.



His goalkeeper John Moosie is highly rated and the services of former Asante Kotoko & Hearts of Oak midfielder Ashitey Ollenu, Tetteh Nortey and Abdul Zakaria Mugeese will be crucial for the Techiman-based side.



Prediction: Asante Kotoko 3-0 Techiman Eleven Wonders

