2020/21 GPL Preview: Hearts of Oak vs Inter Allies

Sports News of Saturday, 17 April 2021

Source: Ghana Soccernet

Hearts of Oak will host Inter Allies in Week 20 of the ongoing Ghana Premier League on Sunday.



Hearts of Oak will go into the encounter as wounded lions, having lost their last outing in the league against AshantiGold SC.



The Phobians’ six-game unbeaten streak was controversially halted by the Miners in Obuasi hence will be gunning to quickly pick themselves up for the challenge against city rivals Inter Allies at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



Samuel Boadu’s outfit are fully aware of the task at hand due to the first round result between the two sides.



Inter Allies sent shock waves across the entire nation when they pipped the Rainbow lads courtesy a jaw-dropping strike by Richmond Lamptey at the same venue.



Hearts of Oak will miss the services of midfield lynchpin Benjamin Afutu for the game.



Afutu is suspended for the clash due to accumulated yellow cards.



He will surely be a big miss for his side due to his tenacious work in the middle of the park.



The Club will however quench that unfortunate news with the return of their two regular goalkeepers for the game.



Goalkeepers Richard Attah and Richmond Ayi missed the side’s last two matches in the league due to injuries.



The duo have been passed fit to feature in the match — meaning third-choice Benjamin Mensah’s jolly ride in the post could come to an abrupt end.



Inter Allies will be brimming with confidence ahead of the game following their 2-0 victory against high-flying Karela United FC last weekend.



The Capelli Boys are having one of their worst seasons in the championship this term.



Inter Allies are in grave danger of losing their top-flight status as they occupy the last spot on the log with just 16 points from 19 matches.



A win against their more decorated opponents could spur them on for the remainder of the Seanad and therefore will tackle the game with all seriousness.



Felix Aboagye and his charges’ stay in the league could be shattered should they leave the Accra Sports Stadium without at least a point.



There is no injury news from the side’s camp and so they are expected to parade a full-strength team on Sunday.



Hearts of Oak are apprised of what is at stake as a win on Sunday will see them close the gap at the too if the pile to just two points after Great Olympics and Asante Kotoko shared the spoils in the first game of matchday 20 on Friday.



Below are names of the match officials for the game;



REFEREE: Jones Akubiem



ASSISTANTS: Jasper Adenyo & Frederick Danful



4TH REFEREE: Frederick Samena



MATCH COMMISSIONER: Mike Amedior



VENUE MEDIA OFFICER: Raymond Ackumey