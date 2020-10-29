Sports News of Thursday, 29 October 2020

2020/21 GPL: Our target is to win the league - Ashantigold PRO

Ashantigold S.C

Communications Director of Ghana Premier League side Ashantigold SC, Eric Karikari says his side will go all out to win the league title ahead of the 2020/2021 football season.



The Miners after the 2019/2020 football season lost some key players like goalkeeper Frank Boateng, Latif Anabila, Shafiu Mumuni, and Yusif Mubarik.



The mass exodus of players has led to projections that they will not be contenders for the title this season



But Eric Karikari still believes that his side can challenge for the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League and qualify for the ‘Money Zone’ in the upcoming CAF Confederation Cup.



“It is the dream of every club to win the league title. So, our target is to go into the league and win it. We have good materials to make things happen next season. We’ve lost some key players but I believe their exit will not affect us because we’ve replaced them,” he said this in an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM.



He also spoke about their target for the 2020/2021 CAF Confederation Cup



“Our target for the upcoming Africa Interclub competition is to qualify into the group stages. When we are able to get to the group stage that is where we will start thinking about making it to the final four teams.”



Ashantigold was selected by the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association to represent the country in the CAF Confederation Cup following the truncation of the 2019/2020 Ghana football season.

