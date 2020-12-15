Sports News of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

2020/21 GPL: Our goal is to win the league - Ashanti Gold CEO

The Chief Executive Officer of Ashanti Gold SC, Emmanuel Frimpong, is confident that his outfit will win the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League title.



The Miners failed to go past the first hurdle in the CAF Confederation Cup after they suffered a 2-1 defeat to Salitas of Burkina Faso two weeks ago.



Ashgold has now turned their turn their attention to the domestic league with a target to win the league for the fifth time - the second title since their 2015 triumph.



"We are not aiming at the Top Four. Our goal is to win the league and represent Ghana in the Champions League next year," the Ashgold CEO told Graphic Sports.



"It was hard luck that denied us the opportunity to move to the next stage of the CAF Confederation Cup. We played a very good game and created many scoring chances but failed to utilize them."



"Our opponents had a few chances and made good use of them. That is what football is all about, so we have returned home to make amends so we can return to Africa more refined."



Ashanti Gold is currently 7th on the league table with five points, six points adrift first-placed Karela United.

